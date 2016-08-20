Gardendale mini-market gets students ready for back-to-school

A two-day, back-to-school mini-market in Gardendale kicks off this weekend from Saturday to Sunday.

It is a multi-vendor and outdoor public event hosted by MiniMe Boutique. It starts at 10 a.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday at 16132 N. Pecan.

There will be over $250 in raffle prizes, a playground for the kids, face painting, and more than 30 vendor booths to shop from.

There will also be a private wine tasting at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. You must RSVP to attend as spacing is limited.

The Gardendale Volunteer Fire Department will be at the Mini Market and will be bring a firetruck.

All of the proceeds from the raffle and a portion of the watermelon and cantaloupe sales will be donated to the fire department.

Admission is completely free.

