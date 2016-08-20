Students in the Permian Basin get free back to school clinical visits

Students going back to school in the Permian Basin can get free back to school physical clinical visits.

The Texas Tech Physicians of the Permian Basin Family Medicine Department and the Midland Community Children's Clinic will host a free back to school physical clinic from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, August 20 at the Community Children's Clinic on 1101 E. Front St. in Midland.

The clinic offers free back to school physicals to patients between 0 to 18 years old. The free visits will be limited to the first 50 patients. Appointments are not necessary but may be scheduled by calling the clinic at (432) 686-8593. The free visit includes a physical with a physician. Labs, x-rays, immunizations and other services are not included.

