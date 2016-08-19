Ector County ISD rings in the school year with annual convocation

Ector County Coliseum played host for Ector County's Independent school district's annual Convocation.

It's a pep-rally ECISD staff members and teachers participate in to kick off the new school year.



There were performances by Odessa High School's Mariachi band and a performance by a faculty choir group.



Ector County's Director of Professional Development, Brandy Ferrer said, "This year's theme is 'because I said I would,' which means making a promise and then keeping it."



This years convocation was the first for one Ector County international teacher, he told said that he was leaving the event with more cheerfulness for teaching.

"I am amazed and encouraged by the atmosphere here because I think teaching in America is an opportunity for me to grow personally and professionally. I think America is one of the best places on earth to grow professionally," said Jose Miguel Minambres.



Administrators from Ector County ISD took to the stage to share their experiences from being in the education industry, to inspire the teachers sitting in the audience.

One special education teacher believes that all educators need to believe in their kids no matter what and shared. There is only one group of students she treasures teaching.



"I love special ed kids. I think they give us a lot more than they get credit for and I want to be the one to help them be successful with their future," said Permian High's Micah Pettigrew.

The objective of the event was to entertain and motivate Ector County ISD staff for the next school year that starts on Monday, August, 22.



