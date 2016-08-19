Odessa police still searching for robbery suspect - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa police still searching for robbery suspect

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
By Jolina Okazaki, Multimedia Journalist
Justin Mata (Source: Odessa Police Department) Justin Mata (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa police are searching for one man wanted in connection with the robbery at the N-N-Out convenience store on Monday.

Police are still looking for Justin Mata, 20.

Fort Stockton Police said in a release that Mata has family and friends in the Fort Stockton area. 

Police said that Mata may be driving a black 4-door Ford F-150.

If you see Mata, contact Odessa Police at (432) 335-4943 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

