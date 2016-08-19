Odessa police still searching for robbery suspect

Odessa police are searching for one man wanted in connection with the robbery at the N-N-Out convenience store on Monday.

Police are still looking for Justin Mata, 20.

Fort Stockton Police said in a release that Mata has family and friends in the Fort Stockton area.

Police said that Mata may be driving a black 4-door Ford F-150.

If you see Mata, contact Odessa Police at (432) 335-4943 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.