Zika prevention could be easier than it sounds

With Zika officially in the Midland area, it's time to make sure you're prepared to keep you and your family safe.

Although the threat of Zika is real, it might just be one spray that can help with prevention. One of the best ways to prevent contraction of the virus that is making its way across the country is to just use bug spray.

But for some it's not so easy to obtain items like bug spray. Especially the ones with DEET, the ingredient that is approved to help prevent Zika infected mosquitoes from feeding.

Thankfully, women between the ages of 10 to 45 and eligible for medicaid are able to get these things for free.

"That's women between the ages of 10 and 45 and any pregnant women are eligible to get two cans or bottles of mosquito repellent per month,” said Medical Center Pharmacy managing pharmacist Jenna Clack. “It works like you do with the first can being 15 day supply with one refill."

Clack and the Midland Health Department said spraying and any other ways you typically avoid mosquitoes will work the same with the Zika virus.

The health department also says the odds are low because there has yet to be a report of a Zika infected mosquito in the county.

As for women already pregnant or who soon may become pregnant, Clack said to not stress, as that might just be worse for the baby.

"Having 100 percent of the women being nervous to be the one percent that contract it is worse in my mind,” said Clack. “All you can do is prevention. There's all kinds of things that can happen on a daily basis and with healthcare you do as much as you can to take care of yourself. So this is what the program is put in place for, so everyone has that opportunity."

Clack said that with the virus being so new, there's no evidence as to how long the potential birth defect threat could stay with an infected person, so it's best to stay careful in times such as these.

