Four arrested in Odessa in connection to narcotics, firearms investigation

Odessa police assisted other agencies in an investigation that resulted in four arrests on drug and firearms charges.

On Thursday morning, Odessa police were called out to the 1900 block of North Hancock Ave. to assist the U.S. Marshals Service and Ector County Sheriff’s Office in an attempt to locate a wanted fugitive.

As a result of the search warrant, officers found three men and one woman in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, three loaded handguns as well as drug paraphernalia.

According to police, further investigation revealed that three of the four were convicted felons and were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Ariel Lujan, 32, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Lujan was also arrested on a federal parole violation warrant.

Shatori Miera, 22, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana as well as possession of a controlled substance.

Mark Garza, 30, was arrested charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a federal parole violation warrant.

Javier Medina, 37, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

All four are also facing possible federal charges.

The Odessa Police Department said if you want to send a drug-related tip, you can do so anonymously on the Odessa Police Department website. You can also monitor drug activity in your area by visiting RAIDS Online.

