Commemorative Air Force preparing for 26th annual AIRSHO next weekend

The Commemorative Air Force is back again for their 26th annual air show this year.

The first CAF air show started in 1957 and they continue their tradition of entertaining families today.

"A lot of action, you get to see aircraft that you don't see every day," said volunteer pilot Jeffrey Barnes.

Barnes has been flying for over 25 years and describes it as "great freedom."

He will be flying families for rides high up in the C-45, which is a representation of the aircraft used to train bombers in World War II.

"They modify these aircraft in a way to allow them to drop bombs and train pilots and bomb crews," said Barnes.

The C-45 is one of the planes the show will include during the trainer parade, where aircraft fly in formations and trails. The performance will also include the unveiling of the Fast Eagle 102, a jet fighter the U.S. Navy Vice Admiral David Venlet flew and an act for the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

Another pilot said flying in the skies is a reminder to show support to our veterans.

"My father is a World War II veteran," said pilot Bill Coombes with the High Sky Wing. "I was of the age that grew up after World War II. All my parents friends were World War II veterans. This is kind of my way of honoring their contribution to our country and our freedom. That's what I think about every time I fly."

Tickets will be available here. You can also go to Domino's Pizza, Seven Eleven or visit the hangar at the High Sky Wing on Wright Drive in Midland.

