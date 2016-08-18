Big Spring man shot, shooter remains on the loose

Big Spring Police are investigating a shooting that happened at 1007 S. Scurry St. Wednesday night.

According to officials, Michael Nall, 37, of Big Spring was shot in the torso outside of his home.

Michael Nall was taken to the VA Hospital landing zone, then flown by helicopter to Odessa Medical Center for treatment.

Nall is not believed to be deceased, and his condition is unknown at this time.

Big Spring Police have received reports from neighbors who live on Scurry St. that have identified the shooter.

Law Enforcement is actively following all leads in order to make an arrest in this case.

If you have any information on this case, contact Howard County Crimestoppers at (432)263-TIPS.

You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile application or from the Big Spring Police Department website www.bigspringpd.net

