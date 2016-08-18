Odessa Police: 77-year-old Odessa man missing

Richard Neria, 77, is missing, Odessa Police need help finding him (Source: Odessa Police Department)

The Odessa Police Department needs your help finding Richard Neria, 77.

Neria was last seen on April 25, at the Salvation Army Shelter located at 810 East 11th Street.

Neria is a Hispanic male, approximately 5’4” and 116 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information as to where Neria might be located is encouraged to call the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.