Teens arrested in connection to N-N-Out robbery

Odessa Police have made two arrests in connection to an aggravated robbery that occurred at N-N-Out on Monday afternoon.

Allen Savoyrion, 18, and a 16-year-old black male have both been charged with two counts of Aggravated Robbery.

As you might recall on August 15, just after 2 p.m., Odessa Police responded to 3226 West 10th Street in reference to a robbery.

Employees told officers they had been robbed at gunpoint.

Investigation revealed three men entered the store. One of the suspects demanded cash from the register. Two of the three suspects had masks covering their faces.

All three men left the store and fled the scene in a small white SUV with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Odessa Crime Stoppers got several tips.

Allen was arrested on a probation violation warrant. He admitted to providing a black AR-15 rifle that was used during the robbery.

Allen was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center and the 16-year-old male was transported to the Ector County Youth Center.

The investigation continues.

