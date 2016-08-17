Odessa woman crashes into home, dies

Department of Public Safety Troopers confirmed Patsy Bridges, 56, of Odessa, died in an early morning crash.

Troopers said Bridges was traveling east on Dunn street.

According to reports, Bridges disregarded the stop sign at the intersection of Dunn street and Tripp avenue.

Authorities say she drove through a fence and into the residence at 386 N. Tripp avenue.

So far Troopers have not said if anyone was in the home at the time or if anyone was hurt.

