Gearing up for Game Time: Stanton Buffaloes

Gearing up for Game Time in District 2-3A. The Stanton Buffaloes didn’t have a great season, last year.

They’re coming off a three and six record. Head Coach John Peterson and his staff have their work cut out for them. Especially now that they are in a new district that will pit them against teams like Colorado City and Coahoma. Coach Peterson is getting a lot of help from his Seniors, like Kaden Kennedy and Tanner Luxton.

“Those guys have really spent some time with us, the last three years, on varsity. So, they understand what we're trying to accomplish. They're hungry to get into the playoffs and they're directing these young kids to get there,” explained Coach Peterson.

“We've just got to work hard, every day and get better. We've got a young quarterback right now. But, he's looking really good,” commented Kennedy.

“I feel good about it. I feel we're going to do what we're supposed to do and get our job done. C-City, I feel we're pretty stacked, I mean, even. I think it's going to be a good game,” added Luxton.

“We've gotta win some games, when they count, too, especially in district play. We're going to do a better job, this year, on defense, a better job on special teams and a better job on offense,” said Peterson.

