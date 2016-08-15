Gearing up for Game Time: Big Spring Steers

Friday Night Football is just around the corner. We're gearing up for game time in district 3-4A. This Monday night, we have the Big Spring Steers.

Head coach Clint Finley has high expectations. He's looking forward to shocking people, this go round. The Steers are coming off a disappointing finish, last year. They went two and seven in regular season play and zero and four in district. The Steers have ten starters coming back this year. Among the ones to watch, Seniors Caleb Boyd and Daniel Luna, who will add leadership to the team. These seniors are looking for a little redemption.

“We're just going to have to mature quickly. We're a young football team. We've got some pretty good young talent. As long as we get better, week by week, I think we ought to be right where we need to be, come district time,” predicted Coach Finley.

“We're just going to play hard, throughout the rest of the season and show them that last year is in the past. This year is a different year and we're a different team,” commented Boyd.

“We're all going to have to jump on the bandwagon that Coach Finley has created. Not one person is on their own. It's a team effort. I feel like that's another thing last year. There were was a lot of individuals playing for themselves. We didn't really have as much chemistry as we do this year,” said Luna.

As for the season, “There's not a gimme on the schedule. We're going to have to play very well, every week, in order to have a good season,” added Coach Finley.

