Gearing up for Game Time: Grady Wildcats

Grady Wildcat Football Head Coach Brent Lucas tells us last years team was riddled with injuries. The wildcats only won two games last year. Nine players were injured through out the season. This season the team has high hopes, under the first year head coach.

Grady Football Head Coach Brent Lucas says, "We are looking to return to the playoffs like we did the previous three years, before last year and trying to win the district title. We moved down from division one to division two, so that works well for us because of our numbers, or lack there of."

What do the wildcats see as the teams strength?

"I think experience, we have five returning seniors and two returning starters. So I think we have adopted to the coaches new system really well." Says Grady QB Taylor Boydston.

Eddie Trejo, wildcat linebacker says "We have all be together and we all play together, so we all know what we all can do and i think that helps us because we can really get on one another."

The wildcats season begins August 26 verses Highland.

