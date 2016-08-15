Gearing up for Game Time: Lamesa Golden Tornadoes

Lamesa Golden Tornado Football is looking to be winners this season. Last season, the team finished 0-9. This is the second year of the second stint as head coach for Tim James. James tells us there are 12 returning starters this season. Six on offense and six on defense. NewsWest 9 caught up with the golden tornadoes during two a day practices. We asked them that the teams strengths are this season.

Lamesa Golden Tornado Head Football Coach Tim James says " I think our strength is going to be our offensive lineman, we have some big guys up front that have some experience and with the offense we run, our offensive lineman are a big key. "

"right now our strength is our offensive line. They have some years up here on varsity and they are going to be a big help." Lamesa Linebacker Seth Zapata said.

Nathan Ruiz, golden tornado QB says " Mentally physically, be tough and play hard."

