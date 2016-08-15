Midland residents concerned about black sticky substance in the neighborhood

The company working construction in the area is offering to wash vehicles exposed to the primer. (Source: KWES)

Reece Albert, Inc. said the substance was washed out from the rains last week. (Source: KWES)

Neighbors in the area of Webster Street in Midland are concerned after seeing a sticky, black substance in their front yards and cars on Friday.

They said it goes all the way down the street with patches left behind on the sides of the road.

"I came back home and all of a sudden there was this black stuff everywhere," said resident Robert Pate.

"I realize it was everywhere," said resident Geneva Keith. "The sidewalk, it was on the scooters, dogs are running in it."

She said the substance got underneath her car which led to workers washing it down.

"I wake up and they're standing here power-washing my car," said Keith. "No one said, 'Hey, I'm sorry about what happened Friday, is there anything I can do?'"

"It got on quite a few cars, quite a bit of grass," said Vice President Robb McNew of Reece Albert, Inc. "My company this morning is cleaning it up."

The company is doing construction on Kentucky Avenue where some asphalt leaked. He said it was all due to the heavy rains last week and was not done intentionally.

"Reece Albert has in business for about 76 years," McNew said. "We live in Midland, too. We try and be good neighbors."

The black substance, MC30, is a prime material and is water soluble, which is similar to a paint primer.

"It is an emulsifiable material," McNew said. "It's non-toxic."

He said it spread due to the heavy rains last week but will not leave damage to any cars.

"When you put a primer on the wall, it helps the paint bond better but if someone walked by and threw a glass on that primer before it dried, it would all run off, similar to what we have here," he said.

He explains the patches left behind are from primer applied to certain areas of the street, but residents aren't exactly convinced.

"I've never seen selective run off water," said Pate. "I mean, the tar runs and stops at certain driveways, then it continues."

"They were already here power-washing, going to work with soap and soap brushes," said Keith. "It's like somebody was out here ASAP. It was like they knew it was a problem so they got out here before anybody could make a ruckus."

The company said they are offering to clean up the mess and take vehicles to the car wash that were exposed to the primer.

"It does require some effort to remove it but it's not toxic," said McNew. "It's not going to hurt anything or anyone. We're here to restore everything the way it was."

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.