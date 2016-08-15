Fade City Barbershop gives back to community with free haircuts

Some customers waited in line for almost an hour and a half, all for a free hair cut, at Fade City Barbershop in Odessa.

"We heard about the free Facebook back to school hair cuts event," Michelle Thompson said. "So we're trying to save every penny we can with back to school, so that's why we're here."

With a flier posted on social media, it went viral throughout the community with some waiting in line as early as 8 a.m. this morning.

Anthony Roque, a barber at Fade City, says their barbershop is like a family and they treat anyone that walks in their doors like family.

"We did this to give back to the kids," Roque said. "Give back to the community. Our barbershop gets a lot of love from everybody so we figured its time to give back. There's a lot of kids as you can tell. We got a line, the more the merrier."

Thompson and her family were first timers at the barbershop along with others in line.

"That's how we found the place, there were so many people already in line," Thompson said.

Fade City hopes to get as many kids in as they can so they have that fresh hair cut before school starts.

"I think this is the greatest event, haircuts. Because haircuts are expensive so it is definitely a blessing for Fade City to actually do this for the kids," Thompson's family member said. "Yeah and mine too. They need it, really bad," Thompson laughed.

Fade City says this is their way to give back to the community.

