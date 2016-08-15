Neighbor reacts after woman was found shot to death in Big Spring

Big Spring detectives are trying to track down a murderer after finding a woman shot to death at her home on Sunday.

When knocking on doors on the 400 block of Westover Road, there seems to be two recurring themes. Sonya Drake was nice and relatively kept to herself and her killer may have been very close to her.

"I didn't know her by Sonya, I knew her by Muffin," said Harry Music, her neighbor. "And Chuckles, her husband, until he died."

Her neighbor and friend, Music, said he saw lights outside his house Sunday night but assumed it was for either a speeding ticket, or something Drake called in herself.

"I looked out and as soon as I looked out, there were two cops running over to Muffins house," said Music. "So I didn't think anything about it. I thought well she probably called them about her boyfriend again. So I went back to watch some TV but they never did go away."

Music said he would later find out officially from an officer early the next morning, which would tear him apart. Music also said this isn't the first time he's heard of a domestic dispute from Drakes home but he had never heard of anything getting bad enough to this point.

"She had called the cops several times on him," said Music. "But I didn't know if it was very bad. But the girl that lives in the back, she didn't say much about it. She said there was a little problem there but she didn't say it was bad or anything like that."

As of 4 p.m. Monday, Big Spring officials say there has not been an arrest made in the investigation. We tried to speak with her son but the family is requesting privacy at this time.

If you have any information regarding this case you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (432) 263-TIPS. You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile application or from the Big Spring Police Department website http://www.bigspringpd.net.

