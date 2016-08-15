Cooler temperatures all week

Who is ready for some cooler weather this week? This past weekend was a wet one for most of the viewing area but it brought cooler temperatures.

These cooler temperatures will stick around all week long. Highs will continue to stay in the mid to upper 80's for a high.

Also, expect us to stay dry for Monday and Tuesday. The average high for this time of year is 94. Looks like the cooler trend will stick around for awhile.

Some areas will see a few showers Tuesday, but it looks like the majority of the area will stay dry.

Starting Wednesday, this is when the chance of showers increase day by day into the weekend. (not everyone will see the rain this week) Enjoy your week!!!

