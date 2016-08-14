Compassion Experience takes you through the eyes of a child in a developing country

Compassion said prayers are one of the most important things for sponsored children. (Source: KWES)

The Compassion Experience is an exhibit that shows you what life is like for a child in a developing country.

"You get to walk through a set up of what they're bedroom was, how their hospitals were and things like that," said Tiara Mann with The Compassion Experience.

With headphones and a device provided, each exhibit allows you to view the world from the eyes of that child. You have the choice of walking through a boy's life or a girl's. But the exhibit doesn't stop there.



"I have a heart for kids," said Compassion volunteer coordinator Amy Bragg. "When I hear the stories, when I walk through and hear their story, it's one of those 'I can be that shining light' for them at the end of that tunnel."

The exhibit's organization, Compassion, also provides cards and cards of children at the end. Children who are waiting to be sponsored.

"My kids have so much, and here are these little children who have nothing," said Bragg.

Bragg said she is sponsoring five children around the world.

"To be able to give them something, it just speaks multitudes for me," said Bragg. "To pull a child out of working in the field, help them get an education, medical care, dental care, hygiene education, just basic necessities we all take for granted."

Sponsoring a child costs 38 dollars a month which 80% of goes directly into the program.



Money from sponsorship also go toward services for education with school fees, supplies, or tutoring.

"Some of them are getting a bit of preschool and some are getting a bit of kindergarten but for the most part, until they're sponsored, they're not introduced to just being educated," said Bragg.

She said some of the sponsored children grow up to become doctors, teachers or work for quality control jobs.

The tour continues for the rest of the year to show and educate those what its like outside the country without leaving home.

"We do live in America but it's such a small bubble," said Mann. "It's such a small part of the world the one message is for everyone's eyes to be open to what else is out there."

The last day to view the tour is Monday August 14 from 11 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. at the Crestview Baptist Church in Midland. About 50 children have been sponsored in just Midland since Friday.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.