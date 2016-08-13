Back to school drive in Midland gives kids free backpacks and haircuts

Music 4 A Cause held their fifth annual back to school drive. This meant free backpacks with school supplies and close to 100 kids with new haircuts.

"It was great, we exceeded our goal," said team member Melissa Nieto. "We had a little over maybe 300 people come and show up."

Music 4 A Cause is an organization working to give back to the Midland community. Team members said the founder Cory Reyes made this all possible five years ago.

"It's important for us to let everyone know you gotta thank him," said Nieto. "He's the one who has been doing it for five years. Big thanks to him."

Kids had to get registered before coming to the event. The group said they never turn anyone away. So dancers, violin performers and live music kept audiences entertained. Even Mayor Jerry Morales made an appearance to show his support.

"There's 24,000 kids coming back to school so it tells you Midland continues to grow," said Morales. "We got new schools, new teachers. We still got our teachers that do an excellent job and love their kiddos. I'm excited what we're going to see from an educational standpoint."

Music 4 A Cause members said the back to school drive is all about extending their hands and opening hearts to the Midland community and their kids.

"It's important to give back," said Nieto. "That's something we're trying to teach our kids too."

