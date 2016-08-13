Seminole police looking for burglary suspect - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Seminole police looking for burglary suspect

By Jolina Okazaki, Multimedia Journalist
(Source: Seminole Police Department Facebook page) (Source: Seminole Police Department Facebook page)
SEMINOLE, TX (KWES) -

The Seminole Texas Police Department needs your help identifying a burglary suspect.

On Tuesday, a suspect broke into a local car wash a little after 3:00 p.m.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Seminole Police Department at (432) 758-9871 or the Crime Line at (432) 758-4025.

