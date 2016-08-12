U.S. Olympian Visits the Tall City

The Summer Olympic Games are in full swing in Rio de Janeiro. Some folks in the Tall City, got to spend a few hours with an Olympic athlete, too.

Johnny Quinn is a former, U.S. Olympic bobsledder. He competed in the Winter Games, in Sochi, Russia, in 2014. He was in Midland as part of the second annual Wellness Tour. A former NFL player, Johnny was 26 when his career ended. He remembers well the day he got the call, letting him know he had made the U.S. Olympic Team.

“But, at the age of 30, in the world of pro sports, they call 30 old. To become a United States Olympian, wear the red, white and blue and walk in opening ceremonies, it was unbelievable. When you enter Olympic Stadium, and, like you said, they say "The United States of America," it is an incredible feeling, to part of that group,” Quinn remarked.

Johnny is a full-time motivational speaker. His brand is "Think Like an Olympian.” He wants to train everyone to think and workout, like an Olympic athlete.

When asked if we could expect to see him in the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea, Johnny said, “I'm still training. We will see."

