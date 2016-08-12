Gearing up for Game Time: Forsan Buffaloes

The Forsan Buffaloes are hungry for a playoff win. Last year the buffaloes won the district but were beaten in the first round of the playoffs. Jason Phillips is back for his seventh year as the teams head coach. The team has 14 returning starters from last season. We asked the team what its strength is this season.

Jason Phillips says, " Well its probably a combination of two things, its speed and some returning experience and its not just one or two fast guys, we actually have four or five guys in the four five range which is good for a school our size. We have guys that had valuable experience last year, and those two things combined are really important."

"Definitely our speed, we have a lot of fast guys and we have a lot more numbers of fast guys than what we had in the past." Said buffaloes safety Blaze Yeater.

Forsan Running Back, Tearell McVae said. " Speed wise, I think we are the strongest in speed, and speed wise we have a lot of quick guys this year."

