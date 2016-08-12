Gearing up for Game Time: Odessa High Bronchos

Two a day practices started Monday for the Odessa High Broncho Football Team.

Head coach Danny Servance says, "it's really just a good starting point really to start evaluating and starting to put things together. You see who worked hard over the summer and you see the guys that did not work out as hard during the summer."

Are the Bronchos between a block and a hard place? They have a new head coach, just five returning starters and Dave Campbell's magazine predicts them to finish last in the district.

Broncho football senior Bailey Perez says, "As our final year we want to go all out and be the best that we can be and win district."

"We're not that team that gets stepped over any more, that gets stepped on, we are going to prove everybody wrong, that is just one thing we just believe in ourselves, that's it," said quarterback Chase Webster.

The Bronchos season starts August 26 versus Lubbock Monterey.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.