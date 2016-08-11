Gearing up for Game Time: Midland Christian

Midland Christian Mustang Football is back on the field for two a day practices. Head coach Greg McClendon tells us they have a tough non-district schedule. They will face three 6A teams. This season the mustangs return to division two, they spent the last several years in division one. they are ranked second in the district behind Grapevine Faith Christian

Mustang football head coach Greg McClendon says "Should be a couple of good challenges for us and we are excited to get back to those good rivalries. "

"We want to prove that we come off the ball faster than anybody that we know and what we are trying to build here is a good christian foundation on our football team." Andrew Mowles said.

Landan Troglin, Mustang WR says " I would say that the teams strength is the fast paced offense that we are going to use this year, we are really using anything that we can pass out of, we can run the ball. defense we can hit , we can play, we got a pretty young defense so we are coming back with some fire this year. "

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.