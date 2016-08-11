UTPB Falcon Football first practice

U.T.P.B. Falcon Football held its first practice Thursday morning. Players wont be wearing pads until Saturday. Caden Coots is number one on the falcons quarterback chart. Head coach Justin Carrigan tells us he likes what he saw during practice.

"It feels good, out here with the guys, it was a different feeling, it was special and I though the guys did a phenomenal job we did the conditioning test at 6 am, they bounced back they were really resilient and they were flying around making some big plays it was exciting."

Caden Coots/falcons quarterback

"I would like to just see our team be consistent, everyday get better at every drill and every period , everything we are doing we are getting better , we are not looking forward to one other thing we are focused on the right now. so if we can do that and be consistent in everything that we are doing going through camp then we will have a successful camp and we will have a successful season.

Falcon footballs season starts September 3rd. verses Sul Ross.

Copy right 2016. KWES. All rights reserved.