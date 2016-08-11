Gearing up for Game Time: Rankin Red Devils

Gearing up for Game Time on Thursday night. Let's take a look at Six Man, District 7-1A and the Rankin Red Devils. They’re coming off a bi-district appearance, last year.

New head coach Jeff Shelton has a nice mix of size, strength and speed. But, he wants consistency and stability in the program. He wants his guys to play and not think and know what they're doing on offense and defense. His team is coach-able but Shelton says it takes time when you install new things. So, he's relying on the three P's.

“Patience, Persistence and Perspiration. We're going to work hard and we're going to be patient. We're going to be persistent and we're going to get things right before we start getting crazy and do a lot of different things. We're going to do a few things well. Once we master those things, then we're going to go ahead and add layers to that,” Shelton explained.

“We had a great season last year. The most important thing I'm looking forward to is the new coach. The main thing he told us is to buy into his program this year. I think everyone is excited to see what types of things he brings to the plate,” said Running Back Jonathan Storie.

Center Junior Alvarado said, “Everything is going on so good. I mean, even though some people don't really know it yet, we'll get through it, easy. He's teaching very well. We'll get through it.”

“You do the best you can as a coach. But, at the end of the day, when they get onto the field, under the lights, it's on them to execute what they've been taught,” Shelton concluded.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.