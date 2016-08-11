Gearing up for Game Time: Garden City Bearkats

In his first year as head coach, Garden City's Jeff Jones guided the Bearkats to an 11-2 record and a regional playoff appearance.

In year two, it will be a little bit of a challenge, after losing a lot of guys to graduation. The team returns two starters on offense and two on defense. Despite all the new faces, the team is very confident in the players that have moved up from JV. They feel they could make another deep run into the postseason. You can also expect the Bearkats to, once again, play with a lot of speed.

According to Coach Jones, “We got some holes to fill, I mean we're still very optimistic about this football season, but we lost a lot of senior to graduation and some of the kids are gonna have to step up."

Wide receiver Ethan Goodwin added, “We lost a lot of guys, but at the same time we had a JV that went 10-0 last season, so it's not like we don't have anyone coming up, but we have all the pieces we just have to put it together."

“See how well we can put together this team, cause we're kind of starting from scratch, so I'd love to see a new team just come together and get far in the playoffs," commented running back, Riley Eggemyer.

Coach Jones adds, “It gives us a little bit of an edge, is how fast we really can call plays and you know get the ball going and we don't like to take our time, we like to get up there get set and let's roll.

Three key points to know about Garden City, there may be some new faces but it will be the same Bearkat football. Also, keep an eye on Zach Burnett and Cade Braden. They may surprise a few people, this season. Third, the non-district schedule for Garden City will feature big tests, early in the season.

