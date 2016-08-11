Ector County ISD fined for financial accountability ratings

The Ector County School District got hit with a big fine and it has nothing to do with grades.



E.C.I.S.D. failed their preliminary financial accountability ratings and will have to pay about $60,000 to the Texas Education Agency as a penalty.



Ector County is one of four districts and charters that failed.



We're told none of them made timely payments to the Teachers Retirement System, Texas Workforce Commission and the Internal Revenue Service.



Officials said this fine has to do with submitting taxes to the IRS.



E.C.I.S.D. made a statement saying the district was closed in February 2015 because of an ice storm.



During that time, payroll taxes and payments to the IRS were due but said because of the storm they weren't able to get them completed.



The Texas Education agency says if school districts want to appeal this fine, they must have evidence and it must be submitted by September 8.



The district said they aren't planning on submitting an appeal, they simply want to move on from this situation and plan to avoid it from ever happening again.



E.C.I.S.D. has a long history of being strong financially.



Despite this rating, school administrators want taxpayers to know they are still responsible with their finances.



