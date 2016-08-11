Midland teen gets hit by truck, in the hospital recovering

Munoz is in the hospital recovering from his injuries. (Source: Chris Martinez)

One Midland teen is recovering from his injuries after being hit by a truck Wednesday.

Officials said Marcos Munoz, 15, was hit by a Ford pickup in the area of Midland Drive, north of Loop 250.

The driver of the truck was driving south on Midland Drive as Munoz was crossing the street. Midland police said he was not crossing on a crosswalk but no citations were issued.

Employees at local businesses in the area said Munoz was on the ground bleeding badly when EMS arrived.

Munoz was taken to the Covenant Children's Hospital in Lubbock. His mother said he has a punctured lung, broken and fractured bones, along with internal bleeding in the brain.

His stepfather told us the family is in the hospital with Marcos and that he is in stable condition.

To help the family with donations, you can click here.

