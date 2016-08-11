Midland PD: Help us return bike to little boy

This week, Midland Crime Stoppers and the Midland Police Department need your help finding a suspect involved in a theft.

Police officers say the suspect or suspects took a Yamaha kids motorbike out of a bed of a pickup truck, from the 3700 block of Edwards St., on June 20th, between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

The motorbike is described as a blue and white 2013 Yamaha, TTR 110 kid’s motorbike. It is three feet tall with a blue seat. The last four digits in the V.I.N. are 1017.

Officers need your help so they can get the little boy his bike back.

If you have any information on the suspect and it leads to an arrest, it will be worth a $1000.00 cash reward.

Call Midland Crime Stoppers at (432)-694-TIPS or 1-800-7LOCKUP or download their new crime stoppers app called ‘P3 Tips’ and submit an anonymous mobile tip.

No caller ID is ever used and you will remain anonymous.

