Gearing up for Game Time: Iraan Braves

Iraan Brave Head Football Coach Mark Kirchhoff tells us his team has an experienced roster. The braves have 17 returning starters. Nine on offense and nine on defense. They only lost three starters from last season. Last season the braves were beaten in the quarter final round.

Mark Kirchhoff says. "Our kids have progressed from last year and hopefully that transcends you know playing 14 games last year. "

Clayton Kent/ Iraan QB " We are looking to finish what we started last year and take it all the way and not just fall short like we did last year. "

Wyatt banner/ Iraan Defensive End. " Well we lost our main quarterback that we have had all through the years that we have been playing and we just want to prove that even if you lose somebody you can still go and make a run for it and show everybody that this little itty bitty school can go all the way or try to."

The braves first game of the season is August. 26th verses Crane.

Copy right 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.

