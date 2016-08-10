Gearing up for Game Time: Permian Panthers

Permian Panther Football will be trying to get past the area round this season. Last year they finished 10-2 and were 4-1 in district play. Head coach Blake Feldt tells us returning seniors Kobe Robinson and Jayce Rush will be a big help this year. Feldt also tells us his young team will have to be ready for the teams season opener.

Feldt says. " We had a very good Spring and I thought we got better in the Spring and that continued throughout the summer. We had an excellent summer. We're excited to get started today and I think we have a chance to have good football team. "

Kobe Robinson/ Permian QB

" We've just got to go in there, be us. We know how we can play and we've just got to play to our potential."

Panthers left tackle Jayce Rush says

" I feel like last year was a good year. But, this year we're going to have to work hard to get those wins. They're going to be tough wins this year because not everybody is experienced. But, we just gotta go out and get it done. "

The Panthers start the season August 26th verses Austin Vandergrift.

