City asking Midlanders to help rename downtown

The "Tall City" is making some changes, officials announced this week.

The downtown area of Midland is getting a much needed facelift, according to city officials, and Mayor Jerry Morales is asking residents to help rename to revitalized district.

Mayor Morales is asking Midlanders to help pick a name to best suit Midland's new look.

With the newly revitalized area of the tall city, downtown Midland needs a new name to match it's new identity

The city of Midland is currently working on three revitalization projects.



The new Midland Center is a $42.8 million project which will be paid for using hotel/motel funds generated by tourist and visitor dollars.

The Santa Rita hotel is bringing a new flare to downtown Midland with a new public food market, restaurants, a grand ballroom, and more office space and parking.

The Santa Rita groundbreaking is set for early next year.

The centennial plaza is also underway. The plaza will be equipped with a splash pad, concert stage, and green space.



This project will cost nearly $4 million using hotel funds. There will be a reimbursement of $2.2 million provided by the Midland Development Corporation.

Click here to suggest a new name for the "new and improved" downtown Midland on the city's website.

You never know - your name may make the cut!

