Gearing up for Game Time: Monahans Loboes

Monahans Loboes Football began two a day practices last week. This will be Mickey Owens 23rd. year as the loboes head coach. The team has 20 returning starters. The loboes were beaten in the second round of the playoffs last season. Owens tells us his team has the same goal every year.

Mickey Owens says "You know we always have the same goals, win the first game, and the first district game, win the district championship, and then go as far as that will take us in the playoffs."

Loboes running back Neeko Arredondo says the team has a lot to prove " Prove that we can get past the second round, that has been out wall for a couple years, so we got to get through this."

Loboes linebacker Seth Hogan wants to make a deep playoff run. " We are a playoff team, we can make a playoff run, make it further this year, make it further than the second round like we have been doing."

