Heat wave continues, but changes are on the way

Still expecting the triple digit heat with the high pressure dominating most of the area. However, a few areas will see a few showers develop later this evening.

Some of them will continue through the night tonight. Most of the basin will remain dry as the dry line continues to set up over south eastern new Mexico.

Essentially, everyone east of the dry line will remain dry, while everyone west will see a few ISO. showers. Expect most of these to stay off to the west for the majority of the week.

Weather conditions look to change by the weekend. An upper level disturbance will change our weather pattern and shift the winds out of the north.

Doing so, will cool us down and bring us the possibility of rain and some strong storms.

As of now it will not be a StormTracker9 alert day but Rachel and I will continue to keep an eye on it.

