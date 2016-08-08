Balmorhea 2017 Football Schedule

Balmorhea
Week 1 - @ Rankin
Sept. 1, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Rankin/Red Devil Stadium
Week 2 - vs. Fort Davis
Sept. 8, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Balmorhea/Bear Stadium
Week 3 - @ Marfa
Sept. 15, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Marfa/Martin Field
Week 4 - vs. Garden City
Sept. 22, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Balmorhea/Bear Stadium
Week 5 - @ Klondike
Sept. 29, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Klondike/Cougar Stadium
Week 6 - vs. Midland Trinity
Oct. 6, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Balmorhea/Bear Stadium
Week 7 - vs. Sierra Blanca*
Oct. 13, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Balmorhea/Bear Stadium
Week 8 - OPEN
Oct. 20, 2017
Week 9 - @ Sanderson*
Oct. 27, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Sanderson/Eagle Stadium
Week 10 - vs. Dell City*
Nov. 3, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Balmorhea/Bear Stadium
Week 11 - @ Grandfalls-Royalty
Nov. 9, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Grandfalls/John S. White Stadium
*-denotes district game