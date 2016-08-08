Borden County 2017 Football Schedule

Borden County
Week 1 - vs. Meadow
Aug. 31, 2017, 8 p.m.
Borden County/Coyote Stadium
Week 2 - vs. Austin Veritas
Sept. 8 or Sept. 9, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Zephyr/however, location remains TBA
Week 3 - vs. Calvert
Sept. 15 or Sept. 16, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
TBA
Week 4 - vs. Bryson
Sept. 22, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
Guthrie/Jack Huey Field
Week 5 - @ Nazareth
Sept. 28, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Nazareth/Nazareth School
Week 6 - @ Paducah
Oct. 6, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Paducah/Dragon Stadium
Week 7 - OPEN
Oct. 13, 2017
Week 8 - @ Klondike*
Oct. 20, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Klondike/Cougar Stadium
Week 9 - vs. Ira*
Oct. 27, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Borden County/Coyote Stadium
Week 10 - @ Hermleigh
Nov. 3, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Hermleigh/Cardinal Stadium
Week 11 - vs. O'Donnell*
Nov. 10, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Borden County/Coyote Stadium
*-denotes district game