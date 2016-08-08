Denver City 2017 Football Schedule

Denver City
Week 1 - vs. Midland Trinity
Sept. 1, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Sweetwater/Mustang Stadium
Week 2 - vs. Littlefield
Sept. 8, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Sweetwater/Mustang Stadium
Week 3 - @ Fort Stockton
Sept. 15, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Stockton/Panther Stadium
Week 4 - vs. Kermit
Sept. 22, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Sweetwater/Mustang Stadium
Week 5 - @ Mountain View
Sept. 29, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
El Paso/Lobo Stadium
Week 6 - vs. Idalou
Oct. 6, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Sweetwater/Mustang Stadium
Week 7 - @ Brownfield*
Oct. 13, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Brownfield/Cub Stadium
Week 8 - vs. Perryton*
Oct. 20, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
Sweetwater/Mustang Stadium
Week 9 - at Dalhart*
Oct. 28, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
Dalhart/Memorial Stadium
Week 10 - vs. Bushland*
Nov. 3, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
Sweetwater/Mustang Stadium
Week 11 - OPEN
Nov. 10, 2017
*-denotes district game