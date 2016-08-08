Pecos 2017 Football Schedule

Pecos
Week 1 - vs. Brady
Sept. 1, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Ozona/Lion Stadium
Week 2 - vs. Kermit
Sept. 8, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Pecos/El Ave Stadium
Week 3 - @ Alpine
Sept. 15, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Alpine/Buck Stadium
Week 4 - @ Fabens
Sept. 22, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Fabens/Wildcat Stadium
Week 5 - vs. Sweetwater*
Sept. 29, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
Pecos/El Ave Stadium
Week 6 - @ Fort Stockton*
Oct. 6, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
Fort Stockton/Panther Stadium
Week 7 - vs. Seminole*
Oct. 13, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
Pecos/El Ave Stadium
Week 8 - @ Monahans*
Oct. 20, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
Monahans/Estes Memorial Stadium
Week 9 - vs. Midland Greenwood*
Oct. 27, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
Pecos/El Ave Stadium
Week 10 - OPEN
Nov. 3, 2017
Week 11 - @ Lamesa*
Nov. 10, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
Lamesa/Tornado Stadium
*-denotes district game