Midland High 2017 Football Schedule

Midland High
Week 1 - at El Paso Franklin
Sept. 1, 2017, 7 p.m. (MST)
El Paso
Week 2 - vs. El Paso Montwood
Sept. 8, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Midland/Grande Communications Stadium
Week 3 - at DeSoto
Sept. 15, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
DeSoto/DeSoto High School
Week 4 - vs. Keller
Sept. 22, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Midland/Grande Communications Stadium
Week 5 - vs. Midland Lee
Sept. 29, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Midland/Grande Communications Stadium
Week 6 - at Frenship
Oct. 6, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Frenship
Week 7 - vs. Odessa Permian
Oct. 13, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Midland/Grande Communications Stadium
Week 8 - OPEN
Oct. 20, 2017
Week 9 - at Amarillo Tascosa
Oct. 27, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Amarillo/Dick Bivins Stadium
Week 10 - vs. San Angelo Central
Nov. 3, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Midland/Grande Communications Stadium
Week 11 - at Odessa High
Nov. 10, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Odessa/Ratliff Stadium