Ector County Commissioners Court to ask for more control over game rooms

At the Monday morning Ector Commissioners Court meeting, County Attorney Dusty Gallivan presented a proposal, which was unanimously approved, that would give the county the green light to ask legislators in Austin to give the commissioners the power to pass certain game room regulations.

This means that if the legislatures chooses, they will add Ector County to the current law that gives commissioners authority to pass regulations governing game rooms and how they operate.

Gallivan said the regulations won't stop the illegal activities from completely happening, but he's hoping this will at least curve some of the activity.

"I don't know if it'll lead it to being shut down but we're hoping it'll curve some of the illegal activity that currently goes on at these game rooms," Gallivan said. "Myself and many other elected officials, including the sheriff, are constantly getting phone calls complaining about game rooms, how they operate, the activities that go on there. The sheriff's office has indicated they respond to game rooms on a constant basis for different types of crimes. If they weren't responding to those crimes, they could be responding to other parts of the county."

There is not a basis of what regulations may be set, but a regulation Gallivan is advocating for is a restriction on hours of operation.

He said other counties have this restriction and typically game rooms can not operate from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

He said officials feel like they have their hands tied because they can not govern how they operate right now and the deputies continually respond to the same problem every day, so he's hoping these new regulations will help with that.

Gallivan said the entire process will take a while and he doesn't expect any regulations to start until Sept. 1, 2017.

