Stanton police searching for missing man

STANTON, TX (KWES) -

Stanton police are looking for Jesus Davila Flores, 25, who officials confirmed went missing early in the morning on July 31. 

Family members say Flores left around 1:30 in the morning in his black 2005 Honda Civic Sedan with the license plate number FMW4144. Flores was last seen wearing a plain, white t-shirt with dress boots. 

Flores has blue eyes with light brown hair and has a tattoo on his left arm. 

If you have any information regarding this case, you're encouraged to reach out to the Stanton Police Department. 

