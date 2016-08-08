Stanton police searching for missing man

Stanton police are looking for Jesus Davila Flores, 25, who officials confirmed went missing early in the morning on July 31.

Family members say Flores left around 1:30 in the morning in his black 2005 Honda Civic Sedan with the license plate number FMW4144. Flores was last seen wearing a plain, white t-shirt with dress boots.

Flores has blue eyes with light brown hair and has a tattoo on his left arm.

If you have any information regarding this case, you're encouraged to reach out to the Stanton Police Department.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.