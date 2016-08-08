Pecos Co. pursuit with U-Haul truck results in discovery of 860 pounds of marijuana

Two men were arrested after a car chase with Pecos County deputies on Saturday around 4 p.m.

Deputies identified the men as Jesus German Nunez, 25, and Julio Adrian Terrazas, 26.

What started out as a traffic stop with a U-Haul truck, turned into a chase where both men evaded arrest and drove to Reeves County.

They said the driver was not speeding too fast but he did not stop for authorities.

"We saw a vehicle picking up dirt going really fast," said witness Luis Karo. "When it came closer, I saw it was a U-Haul truck. We were trying to guess what they had behind. Guns, people."

According to authorities, both men were chased down U.S. Highway 285 and later got out of the car and ran.

Officials found 860 pounds of marijuana in the U-Haul the suspects were driving.

"This is probably one of the largest loads we've caught in a long time," said Sheriff Cliff Harris with the Pecos County Sheriff's Office.

The Department of Public Safety and the Reeves County Sheriff's Office provided assistance on the chase.

Both men are charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle and possession of marijuana over 50 under 2,000 pounds.

Terrazas was released on bond.

Deputies are not aware of where the two men were heading or where they were coming from when they passed through the county. They advise the public to always call if they see anything suspicious.

