Midland mother raising money for daughters surgery

Allison Rodriguez, 1, was diagnosed with Hydrocephalus, also known as water in the brain, this past July.

The disease is rare, but treatable, as Allison has a surgery scheduled for August 26 in Dallas. There was one problem though, how to get there.

Allison's mother, Alejandra Rodriguez, and the rest of their family had a fundraiser today at 700 E. Florida Avenue in Midland.

The fundraiser included a bounce house for children, burgers, candy and even belts that were all being sold to go toward Allison's surgery.

Alejandra said she was very grateful for her families and friends support through this tough time and thinks it's helped Allison get through it as well. Although the fundraiser was only for today, the family said they were planning on doing some more in the coming weeks.

