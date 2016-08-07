Rollover vehicle accident in Presidio - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Rollover vehicle accident in Presidio

By Jolina Okazaki, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Presidio County Sheriff's Office Facebook page) (Source: Presidio County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
PRESIDIO COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

One vehicle rolled over Sunday morning on Highway 67, about eight miles north of Presidio.

The Presidio County Sheriff's Office said the driver lost control of the pickup while pulling a trailer.

There was one passenger in the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly