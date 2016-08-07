First annual Paws in the Park kicks off in Odessa

The first annual Paws in the Park 2016 kicks off in Odessa Sunday at Sherwood Park from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is to promote the humane treatment of animals with demonstrations, a charity walk, contests, vendor shopping and adoptable rescue dogs.

All money raised from registration and vendor donations goes to the Odessa Animal Control to help the animals.

The walk starts at 2:30 p.m. and a pet splash for pets to swim starts at 6 p.m.

All dogs must have a current rabies vaccination and city registration license and must be on a leash at all times.

Registration is $15 for one pet and $5 for each additional pet. People go in for free.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.