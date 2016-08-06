Fire claims Big Spring Home, residents not hurt

Two Big Spring residents made it out of their home just in time Saturday evening.

Big Spring Fire Chief Craig Ferguson told our media partners at KBYG fire fighters were called to the scene of a house fire on the 1000 block of S. Lancaster.

The residents escaped the home. One of them was hurt and treated on the scene.

Chief Ferguson said the majority of the home was engulfed in flames as fire fighters arrived.

Officials say the house is not livable and the occupants are being assisted by local Chaplains organization.

The cause of fire has not yet determined.

