Odessa man killed after crashing into power pole.

Zachary Smith, 25, died early Saturday morning after coming in contact with a live electrical wire.

Andrea Goodson, Odessa public information officer, said the incident happened as Smith was driving his truck on the 600 block of East 91st Street.

Goodson said Smith crashed into the power pole at 1 A.M., causing them to fall onto his truck.

Smith then got out of his vehicle, coming into contact with a live power line, causing his death at the scene of the incident.

No one was in the vehicle with Smith at the time.

We reached out to Oncor, who said the incident is still under investigation. Oncor said power was out for a short period of time in the area but was quickly restored.

The company sends their condolences to the family.

